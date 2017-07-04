Dozens become citizens in naturalization ceremony

Dozens are celebrating our Nation’s birthday as new citizens. Hundreds gather outside the Hampshire County Courthouse to watch a naturalization ceremony.

Forty nine new citizens with roots from thirty two different countries earned their right to be American citizens.

“I like to live in America because Freedom,” said Bushra Hamoud, a new citizen born in Iraq. With a hearty smile, her husband stood by proudly cheering her praises.

“My wife, my wife, I love you! Citizen of America,” he said.

The colorful tapestry of the American identity is woven by the many backgrounds represented in the ceremony.

“The welcoming feeling from everyone and the diversity...fifty people from almost every corner of the world,” said Mark Saad, a new citizen born in Egypt. “I kind of like the values of the country and I want to be apart of it,” he continued.

Many were excited to be able to register to vote. A table set up near the ceremony allowed new citizens register to vote.

The Fourth of July will hold special meaning to those who joined the citizens of the United States.

