Thousands of people get ready for Star Spangled Springfield fireworks

Every year, thousands of people watch the Star Spangled Springfield fireworks light up the city skyline, but with several roads expected to close for the show, you’re going to want to plan ahead.

Eager folks are already camping out here in Riverfront Park to get a good spot.

They told Western Mass News that they look forward to this event every year.

The fireworks will launch at 9:30 pm.

The show is put on by the Spirit of Springfield.

Taking organizers a total of four days to set up.

While waiting for the fireworks to launch, there is a concert by the 215th Army Band beginning at 7 and then the 104th Fighter Wing will do a flyover of the park.

Judy Matt with the Spirit of Springfield said she’s expecting a huge turnout, so you’re going to want to get here by 7.”

She said the earlier the better, especially if you need to find parking.

“So you don't feel pressured to find parking, there's a lot of street parking, downtown garages available, and just come early and relax and really enjoy this.”

Although traffic is looking calm, keep in mind the Memorial Bridge is closed.

Additionally, Exits 6 and 7 Southbound on I-91 will also be shut down.

91 garages along Columbus will be limited because of viaduct construction, so you’re definitely going to want to plan ahead.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.