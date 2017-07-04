Oil tanker spill on Route 57 prompts hazmat response

State Police have shut down a portion of the highway on Route 57 WB following a oil tanker flipping on its side leaking diesel fuel.

The accident took place right before the Suffield Street exit, and the highway is currently closed from there to the Main Street exit.

One person was reported to have minor injuries.

The Agawam Fire Chief has declared this as a Tier 1 Hazmat situation.

Along with Mass. State Police, Agawam Fire/Police, and Chicopee Fire have responded to the incident.

Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.

