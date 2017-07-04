Woman shares journey to citizenship

Families with roots across the globe celebrated our nation’s newest citizens this Independence Day with a naturalization ceremony. Outside the Hampshire Superior Courthouse, 49 applicants became U.S. citizens.

Among them is Hind Bourhim, a mother and wife born in Morocco.

“I'm very happy, very excited,” said Bourhim. She had been studying for her citizenship exams for several months leading up to the ceremony.

“My family is here, my husband is here. So my life is here,” she said, as her two young sons played close by.

Bourhim was not alone as she prepared to become an American.

“For me it's very exciting to be apart of this journey for her. And to help remind me of the wonderful things about living here,” said Lynn Barclay, a volunteer tutor for the Center for New Americans.

The ceremony means the forty nine citizens now can exercise the right to vote. It's something many new Americans hold dear.

“I'm going to vote for a good person,” said Bourhim, “I'm very happy for that.”

Bourhim was able to register right after the ceremony.

“The right to vote, how important those rights and responsibilities are. She feels that very strongly, and I feel that more strongly when I get to be her tutor,” said Barclay.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.