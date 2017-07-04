Westfield woman collecting 'Get Well' cards for girl battling cancer

A woman is trying to get cards to give to a girl with cancer.

She has only met the little girl a few times, but she wants to send her a smile.

Sara Noska is a mother, and when she heard about a little girl in her son’s Westfield kindergarten class battling cancer, it tugged at her heart.

She has met Amber only a few times, because she is getting treatment in Boston, but something about this sweet little girl made her want to do something for her.

So Noska decided she would do something to help little Amber Laguer battling cancer.

“How to make that little girl happy for one day. That's all I want to do. I've only met her a handful times, but she's just touched my heart.”

She’s asking for cards. Any words of encouragement that she can send Amber’s way.

And she’s asking for a lot of them, or as many as she can get.

“The word is getting around and my goal is just to get her to have so many cards. Just know that everyone is thinking about her and praying for her.”

Amber’s mom asked for prayers on Facebook and that’s when Noska realized she needed more than just a kind thought.

She plans to gather all the cards people bring her and bring them to Amber, no matter how many trips it takes.

Amber’s mom spoke to Western Mass News and is so excited at the idea that her child will get something simple to help her heal.

Noska said that as a mom, she would hope that someone would do the same for her child too.

You can contact Sara Noska on her Facebook page here for the info on where to send the cards.

