Star Spangled Springfield fireworks light up the skyline

Thousands of people's eyes were glued to the sky tonight as fireworks lit up the Springfield skyline.

It was all part of the Star Spangled Springfield at Riverfront Park.

They launched tonight at 9:30 pm.

It's no surprise they're such a family favorite.

After four days of setting up and 16 hours of choreographing, Springfield's Independence Day celebration went off in front of thousands of people.

Star Spangled Springfield is put on by the Spirit of Springfield.

While waiting for the fireworks to launch, people were kept entertained with a concert by the 215th Army Band.

It was followed by the 104th Fighter Wing doing a flyover of the park.

Several people came as early as 3 o'clock to get prime seats for the shows and to beat the traffic.

Memorial Bridge has been closed along with exits 6 and 7 southbound on I-91.

