Suspect on the loose after shooting in Chicopee

The Chicopee Police Department is currently investigating an early morning shooting that happened on Griffith Road.

Chicopee police say that the shooting happened around 1:27 on Wednesday morning at 215 Griffith Road.

No word yet on a suspect or suspects description. But State Police have confirmed with Western Mass News that they have been advised by the Chicopee Police Department to be on the watch for a 1989 Lincoln Town Car that the suspect may be in.

Police confirmed with Western Mass News that the shooting was not fatal and that the shooting victim was transported to Baystate Medical Center for further treatment.

