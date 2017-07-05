More nice weather today! Sunny, warm and dry

It was a fantastic Fourth of July and today will be just as nice! It's a cool, comfortable start with plenty of sunshine and today will be sunny, warm and dry with highs into the middle 80's.

It will be cool and comfortable again tonight with temperatures back down into the 50's.

High pressure will shift east tomorrow as out pattern begins to change. Tomorrow is still looking nice though, you'll notice a few clouds moving in late in the day. Clouds thicken up tomorrow night as an area of low pressure brings a period of rain and downpours into Friday morning. It will become more humid too. Friday will remain unsettled with lots of clouds and a few afternoon thunderstorms. Temperatures will stay in the 70's but dew points will remain high.

It looks as though we'll dry out in time for the weekend. Saturday may start with clouds and muggy conditions but things will become less humid in the afternoon with increasing amounts of sunshine.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.