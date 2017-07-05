Tracking heavy rain for the end of the week

This will be our final really-nice evening of the week, so enjoy it! Skies become clear through sunset and stay mostly clear overnight with temperatures falling back into the mid and upper 50s through dawn. Dew points will only slightly increase through Thursday morning, so we should stay pretty comfortable.

High pressure will be moving to our east overnight and Thursday, which will bring in a good southerly wind-which will start bringing dew points up. Thursday is still a comfortable day and looks rain-free, but showers won’t be too far away. Clouds will increase throughout the day and temps climb into the lower to mid-80s for the valley.

More humid air will continue to build Thursday night and rain will arrive not long after midnight as low pressure heads our way from the southwest. Most of the rain coming in for Friday will arrive in the early morning hours. There is a chance the heaviest rainfall will stay to our south, but prepare for heavy downpours through the morning commute Friday that may lead to some minor street flooding and travel issues. If we see some embedded thunderstorms, rainfall rates may reach 1-2inches an hour. Much of the afternoon looks dry with a few isolated showers or thunderstorms.

We run the risk for a few showers or a thunderstorm Saturday, especially in the morning as a cold front slowly makes its way to the shore. We will clear out behind the front and high pressure will bring pleasant weather for Saturday night and Sunday. Another cold front should sink southward into southern New England Monday night into Tuesday with some unsettled weather.

