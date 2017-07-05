Woman killed in overnight shooting in Wendell

A 48-year-old woman was killed in an overnight shooting in Wendell, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.

State police and the spokesperson for the Northwestern DA's Office told Western Mass News the shooting occurred at 179 West Street right around midnight.

Further information was not provided as this incident remains under investigation.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and provide more information once it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.