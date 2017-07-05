Woman killed in overnight shooting in Wendell, suspect at large

A 48-year-old woman was killed in an overnight shooting in Wendell, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.

State police and the spokesperson for the Northwestern DA's Office told Western Mass News the shooting occurred at 179 West Street right around midnight.

Police are on the lookout for the suspect who was identified as Lewis Starkey III. He is wanted for murder in connection to this shooting and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

In a press release sent to Western Mass News Starkey could be driving a Red 2013 Lincoln MKX with Vermont license plates QLTMKR.

Police are urging the public to not approach Starkey as he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone who see's him is asked to dial 911 and give any information to authorities.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and provide more information once it becomes available.

