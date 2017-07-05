Pittsfield police investigate possible homicide

Police are currently investigating the death of a man from Pittsfield.

According to the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office, Paul L. Henry was found dead on Tuesday evening at Pitt Park in Pittsfield.

Police say that when they responded to Pitt Park they found Henry "lying on the ground."

Henry was pronounced dead at the scene by EMT's and an autopsy at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Holyoke. A day and time for the autopsy has yet to be released.

Pittsfield police are asking anyone with information involving the events that led up to the death of Henry to call: (413)448-9705.

