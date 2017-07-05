Pittsfield police investigating homicide - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Pittsfield police investigating homicide

PITTSFIELD, MA

The death of a Pittsfield man is now being investigated as a homicide.

According to Fred Lantz with the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office, around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Pittsfield Police were called to the area of Durant Park on John Street for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man - identified as 39-year-old Paul L. Henry - lying on the ground.  He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lantz noted that the preliminary results of an autopsy performed today showed that Henry died of a gunshot wound to the chest and that the medical examiner's office has ruled Henry's death a homicide.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Pittsfield Police Detective Bureau at (413) 448-9705.

