The Chicopee Police Department is currently investigating an early morning shooting that happened on Griffith Road.

The Chicopee Police Department is currently investigating an early morning shooting that happened on Griffith Road.

Suspect on the loose after shooting in Chicopee

Suspect on the loose after shooting in Chicopee

A 48-year-old woman was killed in an overnight shooting in Wendell, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.

A 48-year-old woman was killed in an overnight shooting in Wendell, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.

Woman killed in overnight shooting in Wendell, suspect remains on the loose

Woman killed in overnight shooting in Wendell, suspect remains on the loose

Man wanted in connection to shootings in Wendell and Chicopee

Authorities are on the hunt to catch a man connected to two overnight shootings.

The first shooting took place right after midnight on 179 West Street in Wendell where a 48-year-old woman was killed, according to the Northwestern DA's Office.

An employee at a business on Griffith Road in Chicopee was taken to the hospital after shots were fired through glass windows around 1:27 a.m.

According to Wilk, that individual suffered minor injuries.

Now, police are on the lookout for Lewis Starkey III as he is wanted for murder and armed assault with intent to murder in connection to the shootings.

In a press release sent to Western Mass News Starkey could be driving a Red 2013 Lincoln MKX with Vermont license plates QLTMKR.

Police are urging the public to not approach Starkey as he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone who see's him is asked to dial 911 and give any information to authorities.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.