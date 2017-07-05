Northampton Officer seriously injured after getting struck, man arrested on OUI

A Northampton Police Officer was hit and seriously injured during a traffic stop on New South Street Wednesday morning and the driver who allegedly struck him was arrested on OUI.

Captain John Cartledge told Western Mass News the officer was hit just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"He was on a motor vehicle stop on New South St. while he was on the stop, a vehicle traveling behind his cruiser, struck him and the cruiser," explained Cartledge.

The Northampton Fire Department rushed the officer to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield via ambulance.

Cartledge told us he suffered "serious injuries."

Police are still on scene at this hour investigating the situation. There was another officer at the traffic stop when the crash happened.

The man who was arrested on an "OUI drugs" is currently being processed. Police are not releasing his identity at this time or what drugs he was believed to be under the influence of.

