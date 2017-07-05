Ludlow man arrested on assault charges - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Ludlow man arrested on assault charges

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
LUDLOW, MA

A Ludlow man is facing a number of charges after allegedly assaulting another man last night.

Ludlow Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas said that around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, a woman called police reporting that her boyfriend had been assaulted at a Pondview Drive residence.

Police arrived on-scene and found a 20-year-old man, who was bleeding severely, laying in the roadway.

Officers immediately administered first aid and the man was transported to Baystate Medical Center with what Valadas described as "life-threatening injuries."

Valadas added that at a nearby residence on Pondview Drive, police located 21-year-old Tyler Hayes-King of Ludlow and arrested him on probable cause on felony charges including assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (a baseball bat), assault with a dangerous weapon (shod foot) and strangulation

Hayes-King was held on $500,000 cash bail or surety pending his arraignment Wednesday in Palmer District Court.

