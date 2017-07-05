Motorcyclist arrested after fleeing from police in East Longmeadow

A motorcyclist fled from an officer this morning in East Longmeadow who was trying to pull him over for "passing cars" police say, now he faces multiple charges.

Tomas Figueroa, 21, from Springfield was arrested on Lee Street around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

A witness contacted Western Mass News when they saw all the police activity. We've since learned what happened.

According to East Longmeadow Police, Sgt. Steven Manning an officer on North Main St. spotted the motorcyclist, allegedly Figueroa, "passing cars." When the officer went to pull him over, he "took off" turning down a side street.

So the officer put out the word to fellow officers "to be on the lookout" and a short time later the Harley-Davidson motorcycle was spotted again going south on Summers Road.

"...another officer saw the motorcycle turn down Lee Street," explained Sgt. Manning, "So at that point there were several officers in the area trying to get this guy to stop. Ultimately he did stop on Lee St. and was placed under arrest."

Figueroa has been charged on a number of motor vehicle violations including a Marked Lanes Violation, Failure to Stop for Police, Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

Police tell Western Mass News the highest speeds the motorcycle reached was approximately around 55 mph in areas of the community that have posted speed limits of between 25mph to 40mph.

