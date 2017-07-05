Springfield man's 100 pound weight lose inspires others

A Springfield man is inspiring others after three years of weight loss.

Collin McQuade, 25, has lost more than 100 pounds and those who know him best said that they have been inspired to accomplish anything they put their mind to.

McQuade is a Springfield native and the assistant student activities director at American International College.

Today, he is happy and healthy. It wasn't long ago though when McQuade's life was anything but healthy and happy.

After eight years of football, McQuade kept eating his share, but he stopped working out and it showed. He was 338 pounds and his motivation was gone.

"There were days where you just didn't feel good about yourself, days that you wanted something to be different, but didn't know how to go about it," McQuade explained.

Then things took a turn for the worse with a phone call nearly three years ago. His 53-year- old father, Bobby, died from a diabetic heart attack.

"He was my hero, he was like Superman, so when you watch something like that happen...it sends you a message that you have to do something about yourself or you are going to end up in the same spot." McQuade said.

It was that day that McQuade knew it was time to change and he certainly did.

With the help of his trainer, he lost 102 pound. As time went on, his commitment began to spread to the national level, entering a challenge through Beachbody, a fitness provider offering weight loss programs.

"It just basically filled the void in my life that was left when I stopped competing," McQuade added.

For some AIC students, they have seen the entire journey - one that has inspired them to believe with hard work and commitment, you can accomplish anything.

"It's been pretty tremendous actually. It has actually motivated me," said Justin Leaphart

Leaphart has put that motivation into action. Coming off PCL surgery, he had gained some weight, but with another rugby season looming, it was McQuade's commitment that kept him on the path.

"It shows when things get hard, that you can keep pushing forward and get through it, as long as you have a goal," Leaphart said.

McQuade is now 236 pounds and told Western Mass News that he has one more goal in mind - to get under 200 pounds. His advice to anyone looking to lose some weight: wake up in the morning and be committed to what you want to do, because if you make excuses, you are only cheating yourself.

