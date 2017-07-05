Dog missing following Springfield fireworks

The Fourth of July brings many joys for us humans, but fireworks can sometimes force our furry friends to get scared and run away.

Today, shelters are reporting a significant increase in the number of dogs they’re holding, just from the last 24 hours.



Kate Vishnyakov was looking forward to watching the fireworks fill the skyline of Springfield this Fourth of July.

As she watched the show, Vishnyakov - like many others - wasn't thinking of how her dog would react.

"It took me about 15 minutes to realize the dog was not in the room, or present. My husband went downstairs and the dog is not home," Vishnyakov explained.

Her Sharpei named Mia suddenly went missing

"She's very cute, very special. She's a young dog, about 2 years old," Vishnyakov said.

Since Mia's disappearance, Vishnyakov has been hanging fliers on telephone lamps around her Mattoon Street residence, hoping someone will spot her and bring her back home.

However. Vishnyakov isn't alone. Animal control experts across western Massachusetts said that they've been seeing this problem dating back into last week when people started lighting off fireworks getting ready for the Fourth of July.

"We do see an increase in the number of stray dogs that come into our shelter around the Fourth of July," said Hannah Orenstein, animal control supervisor at Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center.

Although Orenstein told us that the number of dogs that arrive at TJO have dropped over the last ten years during the Fourth of July week, the numbers are still staggering.

"We have about 16 stray dogs right now and a good portion of those dogs did come in in the last 24 hours," Orenstein explained.

There is one thing that Orenstein recommended all pet owners do, especially during times like this past holiday weekend when fireworks were being launched practically every night.

"Make sure they have an ID tag on them that has your current information...your address and phone number. That way if they do get lost, either a neighbor or an animal control can get them back home to you," Orenstein added.

As for Mia, Vishnyakov said that she was last seen on Bridge Street and that she's offering a reward for anyone who has any information regarding Mia's whereabouts.

