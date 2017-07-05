Springfield woman reunited with dog after fireworks scare

The Fourth of July brings many joys for us humans, but fireworks can sometimes scare our furry friends to the point where they run away.

In the last 24 hours, shelters are reporting a significant increase in the number of dogs they're holding.

Kate Vishnyakov's dog, Mia, went last night after Star Spangled Springfield, but luckily, we've learned her dog was just found.

Animal control experts across western Massachusetts said that they've been seeing this problem since last week when people started lighting off fireworks getting ready for Fourth of July.

Many shelters said that they see an increase in the number of stray dogs that get brought or come into shelters.

Officials at the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center told us that they have about 16 stray dogs right now and a good portion of them came in the last 24 hours.

There's one thing that Animal Control supervisor Hannah Orenstein recommends all pet owners do.

"Make sure they have an ID tag on them that has your current information....your address and phone number. That way, if they do get lost either a neighbor or an animal control can get them back home to you," Orenstein explained.

Shelters said that it may not be best to bring your dogs to any fireworks shows either as dogs will be scared of the sounds.

Vishnyakov said that her dog was found by Lisari, who didn't leave Mia outside. She saw the posters and re-connected the dog and her owner back together.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.