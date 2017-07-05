Child safety devices can help prevent falls from window

Recent cases of children falling from windows in the Commonwealth have parents on high alert.

There was heartbreak in Brookline late last week after a five year old girl fell to her death from a fourth story window.

The child was actually in a different unit than their own playing with some friends. Adults were present as the young girl fell to the concrete below.

Just days before, a three year old girl in Framingham fell from the third floor apartment building.

About 5,000 children fall out of windows each year.

Most often, these accidents could have been prevented by simple and affordable safety measures.

"There are window guards on the market," said Ida Konderwicz, RN with Baystate Medical Center.

These products are designed to protect children from falls. From stops, to bars, and mesh screens, there are numerous options available online.

"Massachusetts does not have a window guard law. New York has them because they have so many high rises," Konderwicz explained.

In two most recent cases in Massachusetts, the distance from the ground ranged from 25 feet to 35 feet.

For more information on how to ensure safety for your children, you can CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.