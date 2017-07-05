Officials: air conditioner caused deadly Ludlow fire

Investigators have determined the cause of a deadly fire in Ludlow.

In a joint statement from Ludlow Fire Chief Ryan Pease, Ludlow Police Chief Paul Madera, and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, it was announced that Tuesday's fire at 68 Newbury Street was caused by an electrical fire in a room-style conditioner.

That air conditioner was located in a living room on the opposite end of the home from the bedrooms.

Jennifer Mieth, spokesperson for the State Fire Marshal's office, added that the unit was an in-room air conditioner that vented out the window.

The fire claimed the lives of three adults. The names of the victims have not yet been released.

The statement noted that there was a working combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarm in the basement, but the smoke detector outside the bedrooms was so damaged from the fire that investigators can't say if it was working.

"It did have a battery in it, but witnesses and first arriving firefighters did not hear any smoke alarms sounding," the statement explained.

Pease added, "On behalf of the Ludlow Fire Department I want to offer my condolences to the family of the fire victims. Firefighters responded and removed the victims quickly in an attempt to save them, but by the time the alarm came in, the house was already filled with toxic black smoke."

The fire was investigated by members of the Ludlow Police and Fire Departments, as well as State Police assigned to the Hampden County District Attorney's office and the State Fire Marshal's office.

