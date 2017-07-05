Local police chief discusses challenges for officers on the street

An NYPD officer is senselessly killed while on duty. Now, local police are speaking out about how they protect the force in a time when police are sometimes considered the enemy.



An officer who serves and protects her community became a target in a wanton act of violence.

Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper gave us a glimpse into the life of a police officer and the new challenges for officers on the street.



The brothers and sisters in blue pray for the NYPD officer who was shot and killed in the Bronx.

"Over the last few years, we feel at risk just having this uniform on," Kasper explained.



Veteran officers Miosotis Familia was shot in the head in an unprovoked attack as she sat in a marked vehicle. Her partner called for help.



Investigators said that Alexander Bonds was the man behind the gun. Officers fired at bonds and he died shortly afterward.



"We’re seeing officers killed simply because they’re in a police car and wearing the uniform on they’re not even engaging with anyone. They’re just shot and killed," Kasper added.



Kasper said that police are more often targeted than ever before, but the force emphasizes vigilance when officers are on patrol.



"There's a huge push in the community to get out more, to engage, to build trust, to have conversations and be visible," Kasper noted.

However, that can be a double-edge sword.



"If you want to stay safe, you don’t want to be visible, you don’t want to be sitting in a police car," Kasper said.



So officers strike a balance by remaining on high alert in all situations and continuing to move throughout their patrols.



"Sometimes, as safe as we can be, there’s not too much we can do to avoid something like this," Kasper explained.

Law enforcement said that Bonds did have a previous criminal record.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.