Lia Surprise Squad helps give drivers some extra Fourth of July independence

With Independence Day this week, the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad wanted to kick off the celebrations a little early.

They headed to Big Y Express to help people out before the Fourth of July by filling up their gas tanks.

No matter where their Fourth of July travels took them, filling up at the pump was a must on the to-do list for local motorists.

There was no better feeling than knowing you're ready to get where you need to go.

The surprises served as an early spark to America's birthday and gave drivers some added independence.

If you'd like to nominate someone for a visit from the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad, email surprisesquad@westernmassnews.com.

