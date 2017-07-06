More humid and unsettled to end the week

Skies will stay mostly cloudy throughout the remainder of the day, but temperatures are warm after seeing some sun today. Temperatures stay in the 60s tonight and we stay mainly dry with only slight chances for a shower through dawn.

Low pressure will be passing to our south Friday morning with a batch of rain and a few embedded thunderstorms. There is still a lot of uncertainty on how close this batch gets to western Mass. Right now, most of the intense rain looks to stay closer to the coast and even offshore, but if this low tracks a bit farther north, we could see some heavy rain here tomorrow morning. Spotty showers are still possible as we kick off the end of the week.

It will be a warm, humid day with some sun breaking through in the early afternoon. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will flare up to our west and move through during the evening. Severe storms look very unlikely.

An approaching cold front has slowed down a bit and will pass through our area sometime Saturday afternoon. This will keep a chance for a few showers and a thunderstorm around during midday. Again, anything severe is unlikely, but very heavy rain is possible.

Our weather improves a lot for Saturday night as we clear and return to the 50s. Sunday will be nearly perfect with seasonably warm temps, low humidity and sunshine. Overall, we are still stuck in an unsettled weather pattern and our next front will be nearing early next week. We look mainly dry Monday, with a better shower and thunderstorm chance Tuesday. Highs in the 80s continue through most, if not all, of next week.

