Showers and storms return for a few days

Humidity will be on the rise overnight and clouds continue to linger. Overnight lows should bottom out in the mid 60s for most.

Showers are on the way and should arrive not too long after dawn-mostly through the mid to late morning. Low pressure will pass to our south and as it moves east, our rain will taper off in the early afternoon. For western Mass, a half inch of rain is looking most likely and some spots farther northwest of Springfield may only see a tenth of an inch or so. The heaviest rain with this system will stay closer to the coast, especially through Rhode Island and Southeast Mass.-flash flood watches are up there.

Once this batch of rain moves out, we are more or less done for the day. Skies turn partly cloudy by the evening and temps may near 80 for some. Showers and storms back to our west across New York should die out before reaching us.

An approaching cold front has slowed down a bit and will pass through our area sometime Saturday afternoon. This will keep a chance for a few showers and a thunderstorm around for the afternoon and evening. We will see a warmer day with some sun early on and we will still feel humid. Any thunderstorms may bring heavy downpours and a few stronger storms are possible as well.

Our weather improves a lot for Saturday night as we clear and return to the 50s. Sunday will be nearly perfect with seasonably warm temps, low humidity and sunshine. Overall, we are still stuck in an unsettled weather pattern and our next front will be nearing early next week. We look mainly dry Monday, with a better shower and thunderstorm chance Tuesday. Highs in the 80s continue through most, if not all, of next week.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.