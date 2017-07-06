Sun and clouds, warm still pleasant

It's another cool, comfortable start to the day and high pressure will keep us dry today, but as it shifts to the east, our dew points will slowly rise. Clouds will also be on the increase throughout the day, but with some sun, we will still see a warm day with highs in the low to mid 80s.

More humid air will continue to build tonight and rain will arrive after midnight as low pressure slides south of the area from southwest. Most of the rain will fall to our south tomorrow morning. However we could still see a few downpours especially if your travels take you into Connecticut. Much of the afternoon looks dry with a few isolated showers or thunderstorms in the evening. It will be rather muggy tomorrow with highs near 80.

We run the risk for a few showers or a thunderstorm Saturday, especially in the morning as a cold front slowly makes its way to the shore. We will clear out behind the front and high pressure will bring pleasant weather for Saturday night and Sunday. Sunday is looking beautiful with sunny, warm and dry conditions.

