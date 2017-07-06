Authorities continue search for wanted Wendell murder suspect

Police continue their search to find a wanted man suspected to be involved in two shootings on Wednesday where one woman was killed and another person was injured.

Authorities are looking for 53-year-old Lewis Starkey III. According to police, Starkey first opened fire on a home in Wendell, about an hour drive north from Chicopee.

The suspect allegedly shot and killed 48-year old Amanda Glover inside a home on West Street right after midnight.

According to tax records, Starkey is actually the owner of that home where the murder took place.

Chicopee police said after Starkey shot the woman, he then drove nearly an hour from Wendell to 'Specialized Carrier' which is a trucking company on Griffith Road where he worked.

Starkey is possibly operating a red 2013 Lincoln MKX with Vermont license plates QLTMKR.

According to police, three employees were working when he arrived, and it was there they say he shot one.

The employee was hit with shards of glass and a shotgun shell. That victim was rushed to the hospital and is still being treated.

The connection Starkey had between this employee is still unknown.

Starkey fled the scene after his shotgun malfunctioned; and police are on the hunt to catch this wanted man.

Police have not commented on the motive or connection to the shootings, while Wendell residents are still in disbelief at what they heard and saw yesterday.

Police are saying that Starkey is armed and dangerous.

Do not approach him, if you see that car or have any information please call 911.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and update with more information once it becomes available.

