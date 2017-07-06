Car crashed into pole, then tree in Springfield

Crews are on scene after a car crashed into a telephone pole in Springfield.

The accident is on 86 East Street where a portion of the road is closed at this time.

Our crew on scene could see the telephone pole was knocked completely down.

Western Mass News has reached out to the Springfield fire and police department for more information.

Western Mass News will update this story with more information once it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.