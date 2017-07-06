Driver transported after crashing into pole, then tree in Springfield

The driver of a Nissan Altima was transported to the hospital after they crashed into a light pole then into a tree in Springfield.

Denis Leger of the Springfield Fire Department told Western Mass News the accident happened around 8:04 a.m. on 86 East Street.

The pole was knocked completely down and wires were on the ground. Eversource crews arrived to the scene to repair the damaged pole.

Leger said the driver was transported by ambulance from the crash, but the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

