Driver transported after crashing into pole, then tree in Spring - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

TRAFFIC ALERT

Driver transported after crashing into pole, then tree in Springfield

Posted: Updated:
Western Mass News Photo Western Mass News Photo
Western Mass News Photo Western Mass News Photo
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

The driver of a Nissan Altima was transported to the hospital after they crashed into a light pole then into a tree in Springfield.

Denis Leger of the Springfield Fire Department told Western Mass News the accident happened around 8:04 a.m. on 86 East Street.

The pole was knocked completely down and wires were on the ground. Eversource crews arrived to the scene to repair the damaged pole.

Leger said the driver was transported by ambulance from the crash, but the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.