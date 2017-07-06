Woman seriously injured in Westfield boating accident

A woman suffered "serious injuries" according to State police after two boats collided in Westfield Wednesday night.

State police told Western Mass News troopers from the Russell barracks responded to the two-boat accident at Hampton Ponds just before 11 p.m.

The accident left a 27-year-old woman injured and three juveniles were thrown into the water from impact.

That woman was transported to Baystate Medical Center. There is no word yet on what type of injuries she suffered.

As of Thursday morning, no one has been arrested or charged in connection to the accident as it remains under investigation by environmental police.

