Employee injured during explosion at South Deerfield recycling company

Deerfield police are working to figure out what caused an explosion at a plastic recycling company.

According to a post on the Deerfield Police Department's Facebook page, the incident occurred at 4 Industrial Drive right before 8:30 this morning.

An employee at 'Pro Pel Plastics' said he was unloading rolls of plastic foam off the back of a truck.

He described moments before the explosion saying he felt "extreme heat and noticed some blue flame."

At this time the State Fire Marshall's Office is assisting in determining the cause. The explosion is being ruled accidental and not suspicious.

Western Mass News will update this story with more information once it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

