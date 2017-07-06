Security concern prompts precautionary evacuations, gate closure at Hanscom AFB

A security concern has caused a precautionary response at Hanscom Air Force Base in eastern Massachusetts.

Officials with the 66th Air Base Group said that around 9 a.m. Thursday, security forces detected a concern during a routine vehicle inspection.

Mass. State Police noted that that vehicle was a moving truck and a perimeter extending 1,500 feet from the truck in all directions has been established.

That concern "caused the base to put response actions in place," the base explained.

Massachusetts State Police added that the department's air wing and bomb squad are on-scene.

Bomb squad, Air Wing at Hanscom AFB, potentially suspicious truck at gate. Area near gate has been evacuated. Will update when appropriate. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 6, 2017

The Vandenberg gate along Route 2A is temporarily closed and several nearby base facilities have been evacuated. In addition, the exit from Route 2A to Hanscom has also been closed while the investigation is ongoing.

No injuries have been reported.

