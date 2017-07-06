Hundreds arrested as part of "Operation Full Throttle III" in Holyoke

Hundreds of people have been arrested over several weeks as part of a police operation in Holyoke.

Holyoke Police Chief James Neiswanger said Thursday that over 400 people had been arrested during the month of June as part of "Operation Full Throttle III"

Neiswanger noted that of those arrests, 301 of them were targeted by the Holyoke Police Narcotics Unit and federal law enforcement partners.

Investigators also seized 32,000 bags of heroin, 555 bags of crack cocaine, and 10 illegal guns.

