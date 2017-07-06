Easthampton man faces several charges following officer-involved accident

A 61-year-old Easthampton man was charged with OUI and other offenses after he allegedly struck a Northampton police officer during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

According to Northampton Captain John Cartledge, Detective Brendan McKinney pulled a moped over on New South Street around 9:30 that morning.

Northampton police said that during the traffic stop a vehicle that was driven by Zakaria Fakhir struck Detective McKinney and his cruiser.

Detective McKinney suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries and was released from the hospital later that day.

Fakhir was charged with OUI drugs and serious injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, following too closely and license not in possession.

Police are not releasing Fakhir's mug shot. Hes is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

