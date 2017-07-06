Old military ordinance found at Chicopee home

Emergency crews were called to a Chicopee home late Thursday morning after someone found some old military ordnance.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that the discovery was made around 10:45 a.m. Thursday by someone cleaning out a home at 312 Montgomery Street.

Members of the Westover Explosive Ordinance Team came to the scene to assist.

Wilk noted that the items were safely removed and it's believed that the items were inert.

