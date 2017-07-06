11-year-old girl reported missing in Springfield found safe

Springfield police found an 11-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday night.
Sgt. Delaney told Western Mass News that Nevaeh Gonzalez was found safe Thursday afternoon.
She was initially reported missing around 8 p.m. in Forest Park.
