Dakin helps kittens with special ICU

There's a place where even the sickest of kittens are welcomed and cared for in Springfield.

Four years ago, a stray newborn kitten named Nick was set on fire and left to die.

After months of fund-raising and planning, Dakin Humane Society created Nick's Nursery to help him and kittens in similar distress with an intensive care unit specifically for kittens.

It's the only one of its kind in the state.



"From the first day when I picked him up and put him on my shoulder, he still likes to be picked up and put on my shoulder," said Bernadette Piepul.



When Jan and Bernadette Piepul first laid eyes on Nick, they fell in love immediately and decided to support Nick's Nursery as benefactors and they have one goal.



"Just to give these little kittens who otherwise would probably be euthanized or not even be picked up off the street a chance for survival and a chance to have a forever home," Piepul added.

The nursery helps save kittens, like Gerty, who was left at a crime scene and later saved by Nick's



Nick's is officially open and operational and expects to help hundreds of new born kittens, but that wouldn't be possible without the help of the Piepuls or volunteers like Donna Delaney.

"I lost my cat about a year ago and this has really helped me in a lot of ways to get back on track, and to help them here and to help the kittens get well," Delaney explained.



Funds donated to Nick's Nursery help supply fluids, antibiotics, and a whole lot of love and care.

