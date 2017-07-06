Community support giving strength to 6-year-old with cancer

A six-year old girl with cancer who has received an overwhelming amount of cards during treatment is home safe and sound from Boston.



Her mother has been overwhelmed with the amount of people who have reached out in the community and she said that thanks to them, her daughter has something to smile for.



It has been a heartfelt week for Emily Bordas and her six year old daughter, Amber. Back from Boston after a week of treatment, Amber was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a fast growing form of cancer, treated with intense chemotherapy.

Amber still has 30 sessions to go.

As a mother, Emily struggles to keep her emotions inside.



"It's hard to watch," said Emily Bordas.



On top of that, Amber was born with hypertropic cardiomyopathy, an often inherited condition in which heart muscle cells enlarge, causing the walls of the heart to thicken, affecting bloodflow.



"It's a trial and error with her because she's got two conditions at one time - one of them is very rare and the other one is really common. They are trying to figure out exactly how to treat it," Emily Bordas added.



With three other children to take care of, including baby brothers Austin and Dallas, Bordas has been forced to ask doctors the unthinkable questions.



"[How is this going to affect the rest of my family?] They don't know, they are not sure," Emily Bordas noted.



However, Amber has remained strong. She knows her hair will fall out, she knows there will be many trips to the doctor ahead, but with the help of people - some she may never even meet - this six year old is stronger than ever.



An innocent Facebook post by Bordas became a sea of pictures, prayers, and well-wishes from many Westfield residents and beyond. The initial thought was to put a few smiles on Amber's face while spending their Fourth of July at the hospital.

A family of one of Amber’s classmates began the card drive earlier this week and is amazing the family.



"Five pictures would've been great. It would've put a smile on her face. It didn't have to be an overwhelming response of so many people...there must be 1,000 angels here at least," Bordas noted.



Next door neighbor Kathy Baush has been helping the Bordas family out anyway she can - from babysitting to housework. She told us that without the selfless acts of this community, Amber's spirit may not be what it is today.



"For the support that she's getting, to make her child happy, I think it's wonderful. Thank you to westfield," said Baush.



If you wish to show your support, Amber is certainly still accepting gifts and well wishes. They can be sent to: 9 Russell Road Westfield, MA 01085

