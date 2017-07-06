Holyoke residents react to arrests from 'Operation Full Throttle III'

Holyoke Police announced Thursday that a month-long operation resulted in more than 400 drug related arrests.

"Operation Full Throttle III" yielded dramatic results, but not everyone in the community thinks arresting drug addicts is the best way to combat the problem.

The operation involved multiple agencies working 24/7 to combat the drug problem in the city of Holyoke.

"Operation Full Throttle III" was executed over the month of June in Holyoke with city, state, and federal resources. It led to more than 400 arrests and the seizure of 32,000 bags of heroin.

"When there is trafficking going on in your neighborhood and you see that, people feel differently about their neighborhood," said Holyoke Police Chief James Neiswanger.

Police also confiscated 555 bags of crack cocaine and 10 illegal guns - all to try and make the community feel safe.

"When we can go in there and remove that person, it gives the community a sense of safety and security," Neiswanger added.

Western Mass News spoke to residents in the city and many of them breathed a sigh of relief when they heard the news that that amount of drugs had been seized

"I think it's great that they have been able to get that much heroin off the streets in Holyoke. It's a huge epidemic in the area," said Bevan Brunelle.

Oscar Williams added, "I believe it's a good thing for Holyoke and everyone involved that the police are taking notice and doing what they have to do to take the drugs off the street."

Neiswanger applauded his department for their hard work. Many community members do too.

"I'm here to applaud them for the work they have been doing," said Maripler Toenessier.

However, even with the drugs off the street, Brunelle said that it's not always enough. There needs to be help for the addicts too.

"I think it's important for us as a community to have other agencies in place that are going to help people that have addiction. Right now, I don't think that there is enough," Brunelle added.

The Holyoke Police Department said that that this operation should help the city and its residents for a long time to come

