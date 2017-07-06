Missing woman reported in Orange found safe

Orange police asked for public's assistance in locating a woman who hasn't been seen for nearly a week.

Lisa Marion was reported found and safe by police Thursday afternoon.

She's described to be around 5'2'', 150 lbs, blue eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Orange Police Dept. at 978-544-2128.

