Orange Police Dept. seeks to locate missing woman

Orange Police Dept. seeks the public's assistance in locating a woman who wasn't been seen for nearly a week.
Lisa Marion, age 49 of Orange, was last seen in town on 6/30.
She's described to be around 5'2'', 150 lbs, blue eyes and blonde hair.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Orange Police Dept. at 978-544-2128.
