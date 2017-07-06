Orange Police Dept. seeks to locate missing woman - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Orange Police Dept. seeks to locate missing woman

ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Orange Police Dept. seeks the public's assistance in locating a woman who wasn't been seen for nearly a week. 

Lisa Marion, age 49 of Orange, was last seen in town on 6/30.

She's described to be around 5'2'', 150 lbs, blue eyes and blonde hair. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Orange Police Dept. at 978-544-2128.

