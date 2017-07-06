Residents of Wendell reflect on murder suspect

Tonight, we're learning more about murder suspect Lewis Starkey.

Starkey is wanted for the murder of 48-year-old Amanda Glover of Wendell and the shooting of an employee of a Chicopee trucking company.

Tonight, Starkey is still at large.

As the search for the murder suspect continues, Chicopee Police have not yet released the name of the trucking company employee that Starkey is believed to have shot. That employee is recovering in the hospital.

Some Wendell residents told us today that they remain in shock over the murder in their small town, but they also talked about Louis Starkey.

"He seemed like a normal human being." said Robert Leet.

Leet is a structural engineer who has done work at Starkey's home on West Street.

"Several months ago, I met him. He had wind damage to his house and I was going to work on it. He was straightforward and there didn't seem to be anything out of the ordinary," Leet added.

At the country store in Wendell, Karen Copeland, a 30 year resident in town, remembered Starkey delivering beer to the store.

"He seemed like a regular guy that was doing a regular job and it's making me reflect on how you really don't know what's behind a person's face," Copeland said.

Starkey, 53, is wanted for the murder of Glover, who lived at the West Street home Starkey owned.

As for the victim, Leet recently talked to her.

"I talked to her last week. She seemed very nice, very comfortable in her situation. It was total shock, didn't seem anything was wrong at all," Leet noted

Whatever went wrong remains a mystery as investigators continue their investigation and search for the suspect.

In the meantime, the people of Wendell try to recover from the murder of a 48-year-old woman this week.

"When this kind of thing, random violence happens, I look at it that Wendell is a reflection of the world," Copeland said.

As Starkey remains at large, police remind the public that he is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.