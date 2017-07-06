Volunteers step forward to help Springfield couple get home back

A Springfield veteran and his wife are getting help from the community after they said that they were robbed thousands of dollars from a local contractor.

That local contractor, Troy Lyons of Lyons Home Improvement, now awaits his next court date later this month.

In the meantime, the list of volunteers offering Rich and Helene Kagan help to get their house fixed continues to grow.

"What they've done so far in the short amount of time, I can't believe it. People just say wow," Rich Kagan said.

It's a stark contrast to what the Kagan's Sixteen Acres home looked like last fall after they said that they gave Lyons $12,400 to build a garage and re-side their house - a home they've lived in for 30-plus years.

They said that the check was cashed, part of the siding ripped off, excavation work started, but then they said that Lyons vanished and so did their money.

It turns out the state revoked Lyons' registration back in 2009 for a similar issue.

Fast forward nine months and this is what their house looks like now...

"So we got the foundation poured since last time you were out. We got it all back filled and we poured the garage floor. We framed up all the structure, the roof and roofed the top of it." said Jason Pecoy of Lakay Builders.

After hearing about their story, Pecoy stepped up to take over this project, doing much of the work on his own dime.

Pecoy asked others in the industry to pitch in as well and the list began to grow, like electrician Jack Tranghese of EPOS Systems in West Springfield and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Springfield.

"To know that a family is struggling, that they've been taken advantage of, for us at Habitat, it's exactly the type of person we want to help. We want to bring our community together and we have a lot of volunteers who want to be helpful in the community," said Jenn Schimmel of Habitat for Humanity.

Tranghese added, "I have a soft spot for people and seeing a family in distress like that, but also the fact that he's a veteran really hit home for me, so I wanted to show my appreciation.

The Kagans are truly grateful.

"So many people have stepped up, especially Jason and all his contractors. They've been fantastic, there've been donations here, this guys says he'll do this for free. There's great people out there," Rich Kagan added.

Pecoy added, "It's great to be part of it...really feel like family."

As for Lyons, back in November, the Hampden County D.A.'s office got involved and brought Lyons to court. He now awaits a pre-trial hearing set for July 18.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.