Rally held in Springfield in support of church sanctuary

Faith leaders from across western Mass. gathered tonight and prayed.

They're offering support for the members of the community impacted by what they are calling a broken immigration system.

Close to 100 people were outside South Congregational Church tonight praying in solidarity.

The church is the first in western Mass. to become a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants.

Organized by the many congregations of Pioneer Valley Project, the service follows the announcement back on June 16 of the formation of Springfield's sanctuary and solidarity network.

It will offer physical sanctuary to an undocumented individual or family facing deportation.

"We believe that God's promise of safety, security, and hope is for all of God's children, so we feel compelled to help do what we can to hope to ensure that," said Rev. Tom Gerstenlauer.

Springfield is home to about 6,000 undocumented immigrants. The congregation told Western Mass News that they want to envision a place everyone can be involved in.

"The burden of fixing a broken immigration system should be upon the citizens, not upon the people who are falling through the cracks right now," said Rev. Jason Seymor.

Mayor Sarno told Western Mass News that he was informed by the building commissioner that the church is not properly zoned for this use or purpose.

He said major building code reconstruction would have to be done and a special permit would have to be granted by the city council.

Mayor Sarno was invited to tonight's service, but was not in attendance.

The church said they are open to having a conversation together.

