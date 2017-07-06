Springfield Fire crews respond to a convenience store fire

Springfield Fire crews responded to a convenience store on 402 King Street for a building fire tonight around 9:15 p.m.

Springfield Fire told us that no one was inside the building at the time of the fire and that there are no injuries.

The building is expected to be condemned as a result of the smoke and fire damages.

There's an estimated $100K in damages.

The fire was said to not have spread to any surrounding building.

Crews have a portion of King Street blocked until they clear the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.