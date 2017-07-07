Rainy start some sun later on today

Make sure you grab your umbrella this morning. Showers continue to move into the valley and we'll be dealing with rain of varying rates of intensity through early afternoon.

Low pressure will pass to our south this morning and our rain will taper off during the early afternoon. We can expect a half inch of rain and some spots northwest of Springfield may only see a tenth of an inch or so. The heaviest rain with this system will stay closer to the coast, especially through Rhode Island and Southeast Mass. where flash flood watches will remain in effect.

Once this batch of rain moves out, we are more or less done for the day. Skies turn partly cloudy by later this afternoon and temps may near 80 for some. Showers and storms back to our west across New York should die out before reaching us.

An approaching cold front has slowed down a bit and will pass through our area sometime Saturday afternoon. This will keep a chance for a few showers and a thunderstorm around for the afternoon and evening. We will see a warmer day with some sun early on and we will still feel humid. Any thunderstorms may bring heavy downpours and a few stronger storms are possible as well.

Things will dry out nicely tomorrow night as we clear and return to the 50s. Sunday will be nearly perfect with seasonably warm temps, low humidity and sunshine. Monday looks nice too however showers and storms return for Tuesday. Highs in the 80s continue through most, if not all, of next week.

