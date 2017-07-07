Tracking thunderstorms for Saturday

After a soaking rain for many today, we have some drier weather in store for the evening. We remain mild and muggy with dew points staying in the 60s and temps in the 70s. Skies will stay partly cloudy for several hours and patchy fog may develop for some overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible overnight as well and we stay in an unsettled environment through Saturday.

A shower or two is possible Saturday morning, otherwise we begin muggy and mild with a good deal of clouds. A cold front to our west will be coming into southern New England in the afternoon with another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Since the timing of the front is later in the day, this will give us a chance to get warm with some sunshine-helping give us a better chance for thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong or severe.

Thunderstorm chances Saturday afternoon are good and some storms may bring damaging wind gusts. It will be a day to stay weather-aware, since most are out and about during summer weekends. Be sure to keep an eye out for any potential watches or warnings. We will see storms exit in the early evening and we clear out overnight as the front moves east and high pressure builds in. Sunday will be a mainly sunny day with seasonably warm temps.

Our next cold front will linger across northern New England Sunday night and Monday. We are looking dry and warm until that front arrives Tuesday, then showers and thunderstorms are back. This cold front may take a while before exiting southern New England completely, so a shower or thunderstorm may stick around. We look humid and warm with temps staying in the 80s through the end of the week.

