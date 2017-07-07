Five forced out of Springfield home following kitchen fire

Two adults and three children were forced out of their home on Orange Street early Friday morning.

Denis Leger of the Springfield Fire Department told Western Mass News a fire broke out inside the kitchen on the second floor just after 2:30 this morning.

Luckily, no one was hurt but the fire caused $50,000 in damage.

The Red Cross is assisting those residents at this time and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

