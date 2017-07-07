Greenfield PD: Man arrested for 2nd OUI after failing to stop for officer

A Montague man was arrested on his second OUI after he allegedly led police on a chase through the streets of Greenfield on Friday.

The Greenfield Police Department posted on their Facebook page that 33-year-old Joshua Hastings is facing a slew of charges after an incident that happened just before 1 a.m.

According to police, a Greenfield officer was on patrol when he spotted a car going 60 in a 35 MPH speed limit on Federal Street.

That officer tired to pull Hastings over but his vehicle kept traveling onto Pierce Street and then onto Myrtle Street.

During the pursuit Hastings ran a red light on Silver Street and traveled the wrong way on Long Farm Terrace and crashed into several concrete pillars.

Sparks could be seen coming from the car as it continued to go 50 MPH with a damaged tire while swerving into the left lane on Silver Street.

The chase finally ended when Hastings stopped the car in front of ‘Arts Tire’ at the intersection of Silver and High Street.

Greenfield officers determined that Hastings was operating under the influence of alcohol and this was his second offense.

When Hastings was being booked police found he had six suboxone film packs that he did not have a prescription for.

Hastings was charged with the following and was offered to be released on $2,500 bail by court personnel. He was transported to the house of correction for holding.

OUI 2nd offense- Liquor (with BAC .08 or greater)

Speeding

Failure to stop for police

Failure to stop for a stop sign/stop light

Operating the wrong way on a one way street

Leaving the scene of a property damage accident

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Possession of a drug Class B

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.